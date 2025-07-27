Looking to move up the Brazilian Serie A 2025 standings, Palmeiras hosted Gremio, which ended in Verdao winning their 300th league match at home. Facundo Torres opened the scoring for Palmeiras as early as the third minute, after which the home side managed to take control of the contest as Gremio tried hard to make a comeback. This was Palmeiras' third successive win in the competition, which puts the club two points behind league leaders Cruzeiro, while Gremio are languishing as low as 14th in the standings. Sport 2-2 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Gustavo Caballero and Joan Othavio Basso Find Net Each As Neymar Jr and Co Salvage Draw.

Palmeiras Notch Up 300th Win at Home in Brazilian Serie A

ANOTA MAIS TRÊS PONTOS NA CONTA! É A TERCEIRA VITÓRIA SEGUIDA NO @BRASILEIRAO! 💚🤍 🏆 Palmeiras 1x0 Grêmio ⚽ Facundo Torres#DiaMaisVerde pic.twitter.com/vhrn1bI9YW — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) July 27, 2025

