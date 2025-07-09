Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: New Signing Joao Pedro's Brace Sees The Blues Book Place in Final

Chelsea have booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final after beating Fluminense 2-0 in their semifinal clash at MetLife Stadium. Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro stole the show on the pitch, scoring a brace.

Chelsea have booked a place in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final after beating Fluminense 2-0 in their semifinal clash at MetLife Stadium. Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro stole the show on the pitch, steering the English giants past their opponents, scoring a brace, where both goals were nothing short of sensational. Chelsea were without Liam Delap and Levi Colwill, who were serving one-match bans, as manager Enzo Maresca handed Perdo his first start for the club, which ultimately led to success. Perdo scored the opening goal in the 18th minute from outside the box and then found the back of the net in the 56th minute off an assist. Chelsea will face the winner of the Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain clash in the 2025 Club World Cup Final. PSG, Real Madrid March Into Semi-Finals of FIFA Club World Cup 2025; Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Crashes Out.

Chelsea Reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final

