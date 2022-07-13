Barcelona starlet Frenkie de Jong has informed his club that he does not want to leave Camp Nou this summer despite heavily linked with Manchester United for a summer move. The 26-year-old central midfielder has no interest to join the Red Devils as his priority is only Barca. Meanwhile, the Spanish Giants, who are going through an economical crisis and wanted to offload some players to free-up cash, have informed the English club to wait further, according to Fabrizio Romano. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Agree Fee After Meeting With Barcelona Chiefs

Check Tweet:

Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. 🇳🇱 #FCB Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. pic.twitter.com/aFpLTSXHfQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

