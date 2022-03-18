Barcelona advanced to the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 qurterfinals with a 2-1 win over Galatasaray. The first leg ended 0-0 but the Catalans managed a win in the reverse tie to book a spot in the final eight. Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyand were on the scoresheet.

