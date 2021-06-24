Germany avoided yet another upset at a major tournament as they managed to come from behind twice against Hungary to book a place in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020. Watch highlights here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)