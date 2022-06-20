Girona have secured promotion for the 2022-23 La Liga season after winning the Segunda division playoffs. They defeated Tenerife 3-1 over two legs in the final to secure their place in Spain's top tier. They last played La Liga in the 2018-19 season.

