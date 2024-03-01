Goa and Assam will lock horns in the next match of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 on Friday, March 1. The game will commence at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round matches on any TV channel. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Goa vs Assam football match on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. All India Football Federation Announces U20 Men’s National Football Championship.

Goa vs Assam

Get ready for a thrilling encounter as Group 🅰️ concludes its last #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 group match!



💻 Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+



Catch LIVE here ➡️ https://t.co/scRjCQRTY3#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XJayE1X1pe— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 1, 2024

