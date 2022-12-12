Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with Rajasthan United in the I-League 2022-23 on Monday, December 12. The match would be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri and is all set to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast of this match can find it on DD Sports and Eurosport. The live streaming of this clash will be available on Discovery+. Argentina vs Croatia Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal, A Look at Last Five Results Between Two Nations

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC I League 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

