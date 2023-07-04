After the regulation time ended in SAFF Championship 2023 final, the game was still far from being finished at the score of 1-1. The extra time yielded no result and the match moved to penalties. Kuwait missed their first penalty but India couldn't capitalize missing their fourth and the Tie-Breaker entered Sudden Death. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was coming from a successfull shootout in the semifinal and he was confident. Finally he saved the first penalty of the sudden death to seal a victory for India in the SAFF Championship 2023 final. Twitterati React After India Defeat Kuwait in Final of SAFF Championship 2023 to Clinch Ninth Title.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Save Video

Save that won the game 👑pic.twitter.com/zMstii8Lri — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)