Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987. Coming out of small town of Rozario in Argentina, Lionel Messi ended up being one of the biggest superstar in football and has won every accolade to exist there in the game. Messi moved out of Europe in 2023 and is part of Inter Miami now in the MLS. Messi and Inter Miami are currently playing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Amid this, Messi turned 38 on June 24, 2025. Fans, who admire him, showered him with wishes on his special occasion. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday to the One

Happy Birthday GOAT

On This Day, A Legend Was Born

