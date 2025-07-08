Happy Birthday Son Heung-Min; Fans Wish Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea Star As He Turns 33

Son Heung-Min was born on July 08, 1992. Before he stepped on to Europe, Park Ji-Sung was the biggest Asian player to play in Europe. But over the year Son, with his consistent performances, appearances in the UEFA Champions League final and day in day out stepping up at the Premier League has made him go past Ji-Sung's legacy and become arguably the greatest Asian player to feature in football. Son recently won the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur and as he celebrates his 33rd birthday, fans poured wishes for him on social media. Japanese Defender Kota Takai Signs With Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season.

'Biggest Legend'

Happy birthday to Son Heung Min, the BIGGEST legend of the club pic.twitter.com/5Zz0Zt6Krn — 🤍🇳🇱🇰🇷🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆🏆🏆 (@koibito_thfc) July 7, 2025

Happy birthday to Our Captain Son Heung-min. He loves us so much that he never gave up winning a trophy with us when others did. We truly won’t appreciate all that he has done for us till he leaves. Our 5th highest goal scorer ever our all time assister in the premier league era pic.twitter.com/6kttyN9Nt8 — AC (@dahliax07) July 8, 2025

Happy birthday Son Heung Min One of the most talented and respectful players in premier league pic.twitter.com/GNj3fJn96J — BHARD CASAMERO 256 (@Casa2454Bright) July 8, 2025

Happy birthday to the player that was never hated Heung min son pic.twitter.com/SuqW25ottb — Brahmin (@BrahminLFC) July 8, 2025

Happy Son Heung Min day to all who celebrated Happy birthday to the legend himself pic.twitter.com/m8IOSnMbQ7 — Luke (@LJMavin) July 8, 2025

Happy Sonny Day!!!! 🎉 Happy Birthday to the eternal and legendary Captain Son Heung Min! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4EEfKYMhqT — Mari⁷ |🦋 (@mari_mavi5) July 8, 2025

Happy birthday my favorite footballer - son heung min 🎉🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/IPY8YAIatg — 🙌 (@Wu7Son) July 7, 2025

