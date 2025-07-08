Happy Birthday Son Heung-Min; Fans Wish Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea Star As He Turns 33

Son recently won the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur and as he celebrates his 33rd birthday, fans poured wishes for him on social media

Happy Birthday Son Heung-Min; Fans Wish Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea Star As He Turns 33
Son Heung-Min (Photo Credits: @koibito_thfc/X)
Jul 08, 2025

Son Heung-Min was born on July 08, 1992. Before he stepped on to Europe, Park Ji-Sung was the biggest Asian player to play in Europe. But over the year Son, with his consistent performances, appearances in the UEFA Champions League final and day in day out stepping up at the Premier League has made him go past Ji-Sung's legacy and become arguably the greatest Asian player to feature in football. Son recently won the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur and as he celebrates his 33rd birthday, fans poured wishes for him on social media. Japanese Defender Kota Takai Signs With Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season.

'Biggest Legend'

'

    Son Heung-Min was born on July 08, 1992. Before he stepped on to Europe, Park Ji-Sung was the biggest Asian player to play in Europe. But over the year Son, with his consistent performances, appearances in the UEFA Champions League final and day in day out stepping up at the Premier League has made him go past Ji-Sung's legacy and become arguably the greatest Asian player to feature in football. Son recently won the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur and as he celebrates his 33rd birthday, fans poured wishes for him on social media. Japanese Defender Kota Takai Signs With Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season.

    'Biggest Legend'

    'Happy Birthday to Our Captain'

    'One of the Most Talented'

    'Player That Was Never Hated'

    'Happy Son Heung-Min Day'

    'Happy Sonny Day'

    'Happy Birthday to My Faovurite Footballer'

