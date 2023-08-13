The German Super Cup 2023 ended 3-0 in favour of RB Leipzig who defeated Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich to lift the trophy. The match also saw Bayern Munich new signing, Harry Kane, who on Saturday completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur. 64 minutes into the match, Bayern Munich were trailing by three goals and they decided to bring in their new signing who came on as a substitute. However, soon after making his debut, Harry Kane had only little impact as he was able to make only three touches. Though, the talking point of the game was when the England striker went to the referee to protest about a penalty decision but could not complain after realising that he cannot speak German. Moments after coming off the bench Kane saw his Bayern give away a penalty after a handball. But while approaching the referee, the England forward was left standing while his teammates protested the penalty decision.

Harry Kane Hilariously Withdraws From an Argument

Kane went to complain to the ref about the penalty decision but he remembered he can’t speak German 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ax0YFtal24 — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 12, 2023

