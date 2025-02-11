Tottenham Hotspur, one of the ‘Big six’ of the Premier League is once again having a tough time on the field. The side stands 14th in the Premier League 2024-25 standings and after the loss against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round, the Ange Postecoglou’s team is out of the domestic cup competitions. Trolling the London based side for their failures, Dominos Pizza shared a post with a number of pizzas sold since the Spurs last win trophy. Check out the post below. Tottenham Hotspur last won the title in 2008 lifting the Carabao Cup. The side still do have a chance to win a title with better performance in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 competition. Two Cup Exits in a Week Leave Head Coach Ange Postecoglou Under Major Scrutiny at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominos Pizza UK Trolls Tottenham Hotspur

we’ve sold 78,427,391 pizzas since Spurs last won a trophy — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2025

