Heung-Min Son has officially completed his transfer move to MLS (Major League Soccer) outfit Los Angeles FC, commonly known as LAFC. The South Korea National Football Team captain left Tottenham Hotspur after a period of 10 years, which saw him become a great at the London club and now, the 33-year-old holds the record of making the most expensive transfer move in the history of the MLS, with LAFC paying more than $26.5 million to sign him. Heung-Min Son joins LAFC on a two-year contract with an option to extend in 2028 and an additional year in 2029. With this transfer move, Heung-Min Son joins former Tottenham Hotspur teammates Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris in making a move to LAFC. Teary-Eyed Heung-Min Son Delivers Emotional Message for Tottenham Hotspur Fans As He Leaves Club After 10 Years To Complete Record Move to MLS Side LAFC (Watch Video).

Heung-Min Son Joins LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur

You could say he's a legend 🏆 🇰🇷 — LAFC (@LAFC) August 7, 2025

