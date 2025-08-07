Heung-Min Son found it hard to hold his tears back as he delivered an emotional message for Tottenham Hotspur fans as he leaves the club after 10 long years to join MLS (Major League Soccer) outfit LAFC. The South Korean forward had joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and went on to establish himself as a club legend, scoring 173 goals and registering 101 assists in 454 appearances and memorably winning the UEFA Europa League last season. In a video shared by the club, a tear-eyed Heung-Min Son said, "To all the Spurs fans. I mean, it’s such a hard decision that I will leave the Spurs family. It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. And as I say there’ll be no forever and I gave all." Heung-Min Son Announces Tottenham Hotspur Exit After 10 Years.

Teary-Eyed Heung-Min Son Shares Emotional Message for Tottenham Hotspur Fans

Tissues at the ready 😭 A final goodbye message from Sonny... pic.twitter.com/w1w39GVMML — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)