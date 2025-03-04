Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal will lock horns with Uzbekistan Super League side Pakhtakor FC in the first leg of their AFC Champions League 2024-25 Round 16 match on Tuesday. The much-awaited clash will be hosted at Stadion Majmuasi in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor FC clash will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor FC live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there's an online viewing option as fans can watch the Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor FC live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Esteghlal FC 0-0 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Play Out Goalless Draw in Iran (Watch Video Highlights).

Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor FC Live:

#ACLElite Round of 16 is ahead ⚽️⏳ pic.twitter.com/LoKSUhix9g — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) March 2, 2025

