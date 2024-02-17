Al-Nassr will be taking on Al Fateh in a very important Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match on Saturday, February 17. The match will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India and the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming and Telecast Details

