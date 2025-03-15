How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online

Al-Nassr side are still 13 points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad and will be looking to close the gap and remain in the title hunt when they host Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Check out live telecast and online viewing options here.

How To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Saudi Arabian League Football on TV and Online
Al-Nassr players celebrating (Photo Credit: X/@AlNassrFC_EN)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 15, 2025 12:15 AM IST

Al-Nassr side are still 13 points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad and will be looking to close the gap and remain in the title hunt when they host Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 15. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. SonyLIV will provide live viewing options of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Al-Kholood live streaming on their app and website. Fans can also find live online viewing options on the Jio TV website. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr Storm Into AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Quarterfinals With 3–0 Win Over Esteghlal.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Live

