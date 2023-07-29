Al-Nassr will be taking on Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Shabab in the first leg of Arab Club Champions Cup group stage match on Friday, July 28. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India. Although any information about the live streaming of this match is not available, fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Sadio Mane Set to Join Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League Club Reportedly Agrees Deal With Bayern Munich For the Senegal Footballer.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It’s Match Day ⚽️ 🏆 King Salman Club Cup 🏆@AlNassrFC 🆚 #AlShabab ⏱️ || 10:00 PM 🏟️ || King Fahad Sports City In Taif 🗓️ || Fri, 28 Jul Good luck to our stars 💛 pic.twitter.com/qDAuC9OmOE — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 28, 2023

