Al-Nassr will take on Al-Okhdood away from home in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Monday, May 12. The Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium, Najran, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can hence watch the Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

9 PM tonight ⏱️ AlNassr takes the stage in Najran! 💛 pic.twitter.com/6iMVtEc4ww — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 12, 2025

