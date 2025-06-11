Table toppers Argentina national football team will face sixth-placed Colombia national football team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match on June 11. The Argentina vs Colombia match will be held at the Estadio Monumental in Argentina. The much-awaited clash will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have live TV viewing options due to the lack of a broadcast partner. FanCode are the digital rights holder for the live streaming in India for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers and will be providing live online streaming viewing options of the ARG vs COL match on their app and website. Chile 0-1 Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Julian Alvarez Scores as Lionel Messi and Co Extend Winning Run.

ARG vs COL FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)