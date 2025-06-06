Julian Alvarez was on target as the Argentina National Football Team defeated the Chile National Football Team 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Chile on June 6. The Atletico Madrid striker found the back of the net in he 16th minute of the match to give the reigning world champions the lead in the contest. And the scoreline remained intact for the remainder of the match as La Albiceleste came out on top. Lionel Messi started from the bench and was subbed on in the 57th minute, much to the joy of the fans present at the stadium. This was Argentina National Football Team's fourth straight win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers, having beaten Peru, Uruguay and Brazil in their last three games. With this, Argentina also maintained their lead at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table. Ecuador 0-0 Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Selecao Play Out Goalless Draw in Carlo Ancelotti's First Match in Charge.

Chile vs Argentina Result

Another 𝐖 with the next 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙪𝙥 in mind! 🔜 🇨🇱 Chile 0 🆚 1 Argentina 🇦🇷 ⚽ Julián Álvarez pic.twitter.com/ppCYH1FKkR — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) June 6, 2025

