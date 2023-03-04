The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on March 4, 2023 (Saturday). The EB vs ATKMB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India and the ATKMB vs OFC match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Kerala Blasters Fans Burn Sunil Chhetri's Effigy in Protest Following his Controversial Free Kick Goal in ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match (Watch Video).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

