Spanish giants FC Barcelona will be hosted by SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal. The much-awaited clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 6. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Benfica vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide Benfica vs FC Barcelona live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

