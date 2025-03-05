FC Barcelona have been too good in the ongoing 2024-25 season under their new head coach Hansi Flick. Not only are they leading the La Liga table, but they were also one of the top sides in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league phase, finishing at the second spot, only behind Liverpool FC, and successfully booking a round-of-16 berth. A prime reason for their fierce performance would be the attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. Now the Spanish giants will be locking horns with S.L. Benfica in the pre-quarters of UCL 2024-25. FC Barcelona 4–0 Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024–25: Barca Reclaim Top Position With Four Goal Win Over Ten-Man Erreala (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The first leg of the Benfica vs FC Barcelona UCL 2024-25 round of 16 match will be hosted by the Portuguese side in Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon on March 6 at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Barca being the favourites in this round, have performed so dominantly for their perfect attack, with goals flourishing in from Robert Lewandowski and captain Raphinha. The two world-class attackers have been constantly aided by the 17-year-old Barca wonderkid Lamine Yamal, whose multiple chance creations, acute dribbling, ability to penetrate inside backlines, assists, pre-assists, and key passes are beyond the words of praise. Yamal was recently seen keeping fast for the holy month of Ramadan. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match?

FC Barcelona would love to continue their unbeaten streak in the UCL. And, in the first leg which also happens to be the away leg, a lead would highly be beneficial. So, Hansi Flick has kept all the key players available in Barca's squad for the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 game. Lamine Yamal is also present in the squad, and he is expected to start from the right wing like he mostly does. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

The 17-year-old has been an ace for FC Barcelona this season. He has two goals, and two assists in seven UCL 2024-25, and five goals, and 11 assists in 23 LA Liga 2024-25 games. The figures might just be termed good for a forward, but Yamal's presence has been felt much more on the pitch, with his chance creations, acute dribblings, assists, and pre-assists. The player has been a bit low on goal contributions lately, with only one assist in the last five La Liga games, and would like to find the back of the net here.

