Last season's finalists, Manchester City, will play a quarterfinal match against Bournemouth in the ongoing FA Cup 2024-25. The Bournemouth vs Manchester City match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 30 and will be played at Vitality Stadium. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FA Cup 2024-25 in India and fans can find viewing options of the Bournemouth vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. SonyLIV will provide Bournemouth vs Manchester City online viewing options on their app and website, which will require a subscription. Matz Sels Shines As Nottingham Forest Beat Brighton and Hove Albion FC in Penalty Shootout To Reach FA Cup 2024–25 Semifinals.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live

The #EmiratesFACup quarter-final schedule has been confirmed! 📺 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 6, 2025

