Manchester City are second on the Premier League 2023-24 points table and will aim to close their gap with leaders Liverpool when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday, February 24. The Bournemouth vs Manchester City match will be played at the Vitality Stadium and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and the Bournemouth vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City match live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Former England Goalkeeper Joe Hart To Retire After This Season at Celtic.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)