Chelsea booked their spot in the fifth round after beating Aston Villa 3-1 in the fourth round. Leeds United however needed extra time to overturn fourth-round opponents Plymouth Argyle. The Blues are coming off a 1-0 extra-time Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool and will be looking to bounce back strong in another knockout competition. The exciting FA Cup game will start at 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 29, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Chelsea vs Leeds United FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Chelsea vs Leeds United FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Luton Town 2–6 Manchester City, FA Cup 2023–24: Erling Haaland Scores Five Goals as Citizens Rout Against Hatters.

