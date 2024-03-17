Chelsea might be struggling in the Premier League this season but they have maintained a good start in Cup games. After losing the EFL final, the Blues will look for another chance at silverware when they take on Championship leaders Leicester City on Sunday at home. Sadly, the visitors will be playing without their star striker Jamie Vardy. The exciting FA Cup game will start at 06:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 17, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Manchester City and Second-Tier Coventry City Reach FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinals; Tottenham Hotspur Beaten Heavily By Fulham in Premier League.

