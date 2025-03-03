Tenth-placed Chennaiyin FC will take on sixth-placed NorthEast United in the next match of the Indian Premier League 2024-25 season. The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Monday. The ISL 2024-25 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, which will provide live telecast viewing options of the Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United ISL football match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. Meanwhile, the Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, owned by JioStar. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 2–2 Draw.

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)