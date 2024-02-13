Following a strong recent form, Chelsea will be looking to better their position in the premier league season 2-023-24 points table. They have great record against their upcoming opponent and city rivals Crystal Palace. they haven't dropped a point against Crystal Palace since 2017. They have outscored the Eagles 30-7 in those 12 matches. Chelsea have scored 12 more goals this season. The exciting game will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea game. Fans can also watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live streaming the on Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 0–6 Arsenal, Premier League 2023–24: Bukayo Saka’s Brace Helps Gunners Steamroll Hammers in Biggest Away Win.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live

