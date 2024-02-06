Defending champions Manchester City currently stand third in the English Premier League 2023-24 points table with two games in hand. They will travel to London for their away game fixture against Brentford, who are coming into the game on the back of five defeats from their last six league matches. Manchester City is unbeaten in all 11 Monday Premier League fixtures under Pep Guardiola, but Brentford have done well against Citizens in recent outings The exciting game will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 6, 2024. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of the Brentford vs Manchester City game. Fans can also watch the Brentford vs Manchester City live streaming the on Disney+ Hotstar App. Arsenal 3–1 Liverpool, Premier League 2023–24: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard Score As Gunners Shake Up EPL Title Race

Brentford vs Manchester City

On the road again 🚖 Brentford (A) coming up! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/SrWfuwXf3W — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 5, 2024

