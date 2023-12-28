Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool. The Citizens have two games in hand to catch up with the Reds and their first opponent would be 17th-placed Everton at Goodison Park. Manchester City have won their last six away games against Everton, while the Mersey side last won against Man City back in 2017. Everton vs Manchester City will kick off at 01:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 28, 2023. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League Season 2023-24. Fans can enjoy Everton vs Manchester City live telecast on Star Sports Network Channels. Live streaming of the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League game is also available on Disney+ Hotstar App and website. Manchester United 3–2 Aston Villa, Premier League 2023–24: Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund Score As Red Devils Complete a Thrilling Comeback To Win on Boxing Day (Watch Video Goal Highlights).

Everton vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast

After a draw in their previous match the reigning champions will look for a win at #GoodisonPark when they face #Everton! Tune-in to #EVEMCI, tomorrow 1:45 AM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #EVEvMCI pic.twitter.com/3ZyZIEn7Lk — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 27, 2023

