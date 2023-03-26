After a shocking group stage exit in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Germany will take on Peru in an International Friendly on Sunday, March 26. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST at MEWA ARENA, Mainz, Germany. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the important friendly match between Germany and Peru on their channel. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Germany vs Peru match.

Germany vs Peru, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

International football takes center stage as #Germany take on #Peru in a friendly at the MEWA arena 🇩🇪🇵🇪 Will the Germans dominate or can Peru pull of an upset? 🤔 ⚽#SonySportsNetwork #GERPER pic.twitter.com/tNRt82ocEW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)