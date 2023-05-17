Inter Milan will be taking on rivals AC Milan in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semifinal tie on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Siro, Milan. Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the 1st leg and have an advantage going into this match. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website. They however will need to take a subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Barcelona Men's and Women's Team Players Celebrate La Liga, Liga F Titles With Fans in Victory Parade (Watch Videos).

Inter Milan vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Semifinal Live on Sony Sports Network

It's now or never for @acmilan in the Milan Derby 🔥 Will we see a comeback from the red side of Milan or will Nerazzurris cruise to the #UCL Finals? 💭🏆#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague #INTACM pic.twitter.com/vGJ4SiFxNa — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)