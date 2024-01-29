Two of the offensively explosive sides of AFC Asian Cup 2023 – Iraq and Jordan will play against each other in the Round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium. In head-to-head matchups Iraq has beaten Jordan thrice and drew twice in the last five meetings. But the current Jordan team is very much capable of causing an upset. The exciting match will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Iraq vs Jordan match will be available on Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Iraq vs Jordan Match on the Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea Benefits From Late Own Goal To Salvage 2–2 Draw With Jordan.

Iraq vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match on Sports 18 Channel

Mark your 🗓️ The #AFCAsianCup is set to light up the field! 🏆 action kicks off on January 12th, 2024. Catch every thrilling moment only on #Sports18. 👈🏻#AFC #AFCAsianCuponSports18 pic.twitter.com/BCeBcFIYBD — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)