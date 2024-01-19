In their next match against Iraq, Japan hopes to secure their qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after dominating 4-2 victory over Vietnam. The Iraq vs Japan AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, January 19 at the scheduled time of 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Iraq and Japan will be played at Education City Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the IRQ vs JPN match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the IRQ vs JPN football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India’s Campaign Sustains Dent With 0–3 Loss to Uzbekistan.

Iraq vs Japan

Eighth day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/2BOywkaXUA — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 19, 2024

