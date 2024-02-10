Defending AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar will take on first time finalists Jordan in the final of the tournament. The Qatar vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023 final will be played at the Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar. The exciting match will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Qatar vs Jordan match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of Qatar vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup Final Match on the Jio Cinema App. Jordan Enter AFC Asian Cup Final For the First Time As They Stun Heung Min Son's South Korea 2-0 in Semifinal Clash.

Qatar vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)