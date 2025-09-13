Juventus are set to face Inter Milan in the next match of the ongoing Serie A 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 13. The Juventus vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Allianz Stadium. The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Fans in India, however, will have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches on their YouTube channel. Fans in India can also check the score updates of the Juventus vs Inter Milan match on the social media handles of the two teams. ose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbahce After Turkish Side Fail to Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase.

Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

Calling all calcio fans in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore 📢 From matchweek 3 onwards, all ten Serie A matches will be streamed live on our YouTube channel 🇮🇹⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xZfH0fEwtM — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) September 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)