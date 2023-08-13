Kerala Blasters will square off against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Group D match of the Durand Cup 2023 on Sunday, August 13. The match is slated to kick-start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gokulam are entering the contest in high spirits, having trumped Indian Air Force 2-0 in their previous game. They would be eager to ride on the winning momentum and outclass the Blasters, who will be playing their first game of the competition. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the 132nd edition of Durand Cup and thus, Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide the live telecast of the upcoming match in India. Moroever, fans are keen on watching the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app or website. Durand Cup 2023: Mohammedan Sporting Register 2-1 Win Over Indian Navy Football Team.

Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live

