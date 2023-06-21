Since losing to Qatar 2-0 in the Gulf Cup, an intimidating Kuwait side goes one on one with Nepal in the SAFF Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The kick-off is at 3.30PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can tune into DD Sports Channel to catch live telecast of the Kuwait vs Nepal match. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of Kuwait vs Nepal match on its website and mobile app. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan Football Team's Arrival Delayed Due to Visa Issue.

Kuwait vs Nepal Live Streaming

Beginning our SAFF Championship 2023 campaign with the opening match against Kuwait. #TeamNepal #JayNepal pic.twitter.com/vNR0ZAE70I — All Nepal Football Association (@theanfaofficial) June 21, 2023

