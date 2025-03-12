Borussia Dortmund take on Lille in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 12. The Lille vs Dortmund match is set to be played at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille and it started at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and the Lille vs Dortmund live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Lille vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Raphinha Creates Record for Most Goals by a Brazilian in a Single UCL Season, Achieves Feat in Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match.

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund

