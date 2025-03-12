The 28-year-old Brazilian forward, FC Barcelona captain Raphinha has created history after striking a brace of goals in the first half of the FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg game. Raphinha has become the Brazilian footballer with the most goals in a UEFA Champions League season, having totaled a total of 11 goals this season already. The Winger beat the record of 10 goals scored in a single UCL season, made by Brazilian legends Rivaldo (1999-2000), Jardel (1999-2000), Kaká (2006-2007), Neymar (2014-2015), and Roberto Firmino (2017-2018). Raphinha has also become FC Barcelona's fifth-highest-scoring Brazilian. Barcelona 3–1 Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Raphinha Scores Brace, Lamine Yamal Finds Net As Barca Cruise Into Quarterfinals.

Raphinha Becoms Brazilian Footballer With Most Goals in a UCL Season:

The most goals by a Brazilian player in a UEFA Champions League season: Raphinha - 11 in 2024-25 Kaká - 10 in 2006-07 Rivaldo - 10 in 1999-00 Jardel - 10 in 1999-00 Roberto Firmino - 10 in 2017-18 Neymar - 10 in 2014-15 pic.twitter.com/5Odb1rV4Jn — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)