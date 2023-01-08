Liverpool is set to resume their FA Cup campaign in a Round 3 game against Wolves. Liverpool vs Wolves match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Anfield. The FA Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 8, 2023 (Saturday Mid-Night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Wolves match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV. Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind Ahead of Debut For His New Club Al-Nassr (See Instagram Post).

Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

