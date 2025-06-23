Manchester City are set to lock horns against Al-Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match on Monday, June 23. The Manchester City vs Al-Ain FFA Club World Cup 2025 game is scheduled to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Manchester City vs Al-Ain much-awaited clash will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Manchester City vs Al-Ain live telecast on any TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch the Manchester City vs Al-Ain live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Jobe Bellingham Scores As Borussia Dortmund Edge Mamelodi Sundowns 4–3 in Scorching FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

Manchester City vs Al-Ain FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

Bringing the second round of group stage action to a close. 🎬#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)