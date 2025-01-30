Manchester City are set to take on Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 30. The former European champions are on the brink of being knocked out of the Champions League. The Etihad Stadium is set to host the Manchester City vs Club Brugge and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide Manchester City vs Club Brugge live telecast for fans in India. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Manchester City vs Club Brugge live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need a subscription fee. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Face Prospect of UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Exit, Says ‘I Appreciate All of Your Concern’.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge

All to play for on the final day of the #UCL League Phase! ✨🤩 Who will go through to the next round? Find out, LIVE, only on the #SonySportsNetwork! 🤔⚽#ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TsnqjmMeNP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 28, 2025

