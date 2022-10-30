Manchester United will face West Ham United in their home match in Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, October 30. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and is scheduled to start at 09:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Star Select and the live stream will be provided to the fans in India by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

