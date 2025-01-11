Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will square off in what is expected to be an intense battle in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC match is set to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC live streaming on JioCinema for free. ISL 2024–25: Mohammedan SC Look To End Five-Game Goalless Run Against Bengaluru FC.

