Second, in the points table, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash with Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 on November 30. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season in India are Viacom18. Fans can watch MBSG vs CFC ISL 2024-25 match on the Sports18 Channels. For the live viewing option of Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match readers can head over to the live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC End Winless Run With Slender 1–0 Win Over NorthEast United FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC Live

The stage is set, time to step on to that pitch to take on Chennaiyin FC! ⚡️🫡

