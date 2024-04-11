Inter Miami is trailing in the two-legged quarterfinal match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 against Monterrey. Two second-half goals allowed the Mexican side to have control of the game. But Lionel Messi is expected to be part of the fixture and could help his side progress in the semis. The exciting match will start at 08:00 AM on April 11 Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 matches. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Monterrey vs Inter Miami on Apple TV and the Fancode App. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi Scores on His Return, Helps Inter Miami Get a 2–2 Tie Against Colorado Rapids.

Monterrey vs Inter Miami Live

